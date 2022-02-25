HAMMOND – The New Orleans Privateers (16-10, 9-2 Southland) dropped their second Southland game of the season falling 84-79 to the Southeastern Lions (15-14, 7-5 Southland) at the University Center in Hammond on Thursday night.

HOW IT HAPPENED

A back-and-forth first half saw seven lead changes and five ties but Southeastern scored 10 points off 11 UNO turnovers, and sank 9-of-11 first half free throws to race out to a 36-28 lead with 2:07 left in the first half. Daniel Sackey’s three-pointer seemed to die on the front of the rim before falling through the net keeping the Privateers within five at the break.

Keon Clergeot sank two crucial free throws giving the Lions a 71-70 lead with 3:15 to play in the game. Jahmel Myers missed a layup on the other end before Gus Okafor buried a three with 2:56 remaining giving Southeastern momentum and a lead they would not relinquish. A player control foul drawn by Derek St. Hilaire, and an ensuing layup by the graduate student cut the Lions lead to three, but that is as close as the Privateers would get.

St. Hilaire led the Privateers with 15 points while Green, Sackey and Kirkland each finished with 14. Okafor finished with 21 points and seven rebounds for the Lions. It was the eighth time four Privateers have finished in double-figure scoring in a game this season.

INSIDE THE BOX

– Daniel Sackey finished with a season-high 14 points, sinking 4-of-5 three pointers.

– Simeon Kirkland finished with 14 points, and eight rebounds. Kirkland made his first four shots of the contest.

– Troy Green finished with 14 points and a career-high three blocks.

– Averaging 24.03 free throw attempts per game, the Privateers did not get to the free throw line until 5:45 left in the first half, and only shot two free throws in the first half. UNO finished 14-of-16 at the free throw line.

NEXT UP

The Privateers travel to Natchitoches for a Saturday afternoon meeting with the Demons of Northwestern State. Fans can watch the game on NSUDemons.com, and Jude Young will have the call of the game on NASH 106.1 FM. Tipoff is set for 3:00 p.m.

