WATCH LIVE: JPSO discusses arrest in connection with death of man selling dirtbike online

NEW ORLEANS — The social media world was buzzing Monday morning after 29-year-old Joseph Vindel went missing overnight.

Sources say Vindel’s body was discovered around 6:00 a.m. in the 2300 block of Coliseum Street. Initial cause of death is a gunshot wound.

According to his girlfriend, Vindel was using Facebook Marketplace “Tulane Classifieds” to sell his dirtbike.

Vindel allegedly chatted online with a potential buyer, an agreed to meet at a location in Harvey.

Sheriff Lopinto, of the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office, will be holding a 10:30 a.m. news conference to discuss an arrest in connection with an “overnight investigation.”