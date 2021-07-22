Soul food is food for your soul

Cafe Reconcile serves up lunch and hope

NEW ORLEANS – At Cafe Reconcile, soul food is served.

And it is, at Cafe Reconcile where you really get to feed your soul.

The cafe is called Reconcile because the restaurant specializes in reconciling opportunities.

Restoring them for kids from sixteen to twenty-four.

WGNO’s Bill Wood says they work here as interns.

And what they learn as interns, they take with them forever.

And always.

Cafe Reconcile reconciles lives for kids from ages sixteen to twenty-four.

They serve up a big dish of gratitude.

And maybe the best catfish and cornbread you ever had.

Since Cafe Reconcile got started, more than 2,000 graduates have come from what is really a school of hope.

It happens with help from the Emeril Lagasse Foundation.

If you’re ready to do lunch, here’s a sampling of what’s on the menu at Cafe Reconcile.