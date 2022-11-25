NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – She’s a cheerleader.

Her team is Tulane.

And she’s ready for some football as the Green Wave continues a successful season on the field.

She is Sophie.

She’s the Tulane VW.

A 1961 VW fan decked out in the spirit of her favorite football team.

Her parents are Fergie and Patrick Lewis of New Orleans.

WGNO Good Morning New Orleans features reporter Bill Wood is chatting with them before Tulane’s game with the Cincinnati Bearcats.

You can watch the game at 11 am on WGNO.

That’s on Friday, November 25.

Go Green Wave!