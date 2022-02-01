The International Convention of Pole Dancers slides into New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — At the Sheraton, another New Orleans convention comes to town.

Setting up shop, answering the call, and in charge is Colleen Jolly.

That’s not just the name she puts on her name tag.

That’s her name.

She was born Jolly.

And she still is.

WGNO Good Morning New Orleans features reporter Bill Wood says you need a jolly kind of person to run the International Convention of Pole Dancers.

Like Democrats and Republicans, pole dancers have their yearly convention.

It’s a four-day affair.

They call it, PoleCon.

With workshops and performances and souvenirs for sale, the purpose is to push what pole professionals do from the arms and legs of strippers into what’s now a worldwide workout.

Pole dancing studios are popping up in places like Rwanda and Turkey.

Colleen Jolly says, “it’s love from the very first spin.”