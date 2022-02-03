NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— ‘The Bachelor LIVE on Stage’ is coming to New Orleans in April, and several of your fan favorites from “Bachelor Nation’ will be taking part of this interactive evening.

James Bonsall, Rick Leach, Connor Brennan, Ivan Hall, Justin Glaze, Andrew Spencer, and Rodney Matthews from ABC’s hit show, “The Bachelorette” joined the nationwide tour of ‘The Bachelor LIVE on Stage.’ Bachelorette Becca Kufrin, who was most recently on “Bachelor In Paradise” will host this fan experience. The tour is sponsored by Kendra Scott and launches nation-wide on March 16th.

As part of this fan experience, local women who are hand-picked from the audience will participate in a journey that unfolds on stage, with “Group Date” challenges, and so much more, ultimately ending with a final rose for one of the women.

‘The Bachelor LIVE on Stage’ will be at the Saenger Theater on April 18th. For ticket information, click HERE.