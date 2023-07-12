NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — It was announced Tuesday, July 11, by the City of New Orleans that the Department of Public Works will auction off several cars that have been abandoned, booted, or ticketed.

City officials say the inventory of 89 vehicles was taken from the public roadways after their owners left them on the side of the road.

“Abandoned vehicles in the right-of-way create safety hazards by obstructing drivers’ line of sight and limiting pedestrian access. Removing these eyesores from public spaces demonstrates our commitment to improving the quality of life for all residents throughout New Orleans,” said Sarah McLaughlin Porteous, Acting Director of DPW.

The auction is set for Thursday, July 27 at 10200 Almonaster Avenue starting at 9 a.m. Residents who are interested in attending, are encouraged to register and take a look at the inventory on the Slidell Auction website a day in advance.

Auction winners will have until Monday, July 31 to remove the vehicles or they will become subject to daily storage fees.

New Orleans residents can continue to report abandoned vehicles by calling 311.

