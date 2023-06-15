NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A new innovative power solution is lighting up the roadway in Jefferson Parish.

A $1.5 million project that was put on pause during the coronavirus pandemic is now underway.

City leaders announced that nearly two hundred street poles and solar-powered lights will keep Live Oak Boulevard bright at night.

The project aims to fix a lack of Entergy infrastructure between Highway 90 and South Kenner Road by using solar power instead of traditional lighting.

The method will not increase the parish’s Entergy bill, saving taxpayers money.

“This is the first project of its kind in Jefferson Parish, and it’s also the first project of its kind throughout most of the United States. We couldn’t find another example of a solar light used as a roadway light,” says

The lights are set to be installed along the corridor by next year.

