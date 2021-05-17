‘Solar for All NOLA’ celebrates first year of benefitting locals, shares sunny outlook for 2021

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — According to a media release sent by Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s office, 450 more New Orleans homeowners and businesses are benefitting from solar energy.

The City of New Orleans introduced the Solar for All NOLA program one year ago as a clean-energy initiative supporting Mayor Cantrell’s commitment to reduce energy costs for lower-income families and those on fixed incomes, while creating jobs and making the city more climate resilient.

According to the release, solar was the fastest-growing source of new jobs in the U.S. before the COVID-19 pandemic and is expected to play an important role in the recovery of New Orleans’ economy.

Solar for All NOLA

As Solar For All NOLA enters its second year, here are a few highlights from 2020:

GOING GREEN: More than 450 additional New Orleans homeowners and businesses took the opportunity to lower their energy costs through rooftop solar and energy efficiency.

More than 450 additional New Orleans homeowners and businesses took the opportunity to lower their energy costs through rooftop solar and energy efficiency. SOLAR SAVINGS: Customers enjoyed more than $2.4 million in annual savings, an average savings of $532 per customer , due to rooftop solar and energy efficiency.

Customers enjoyed more than $2.4 million in annual savings, an average savings of $532 per customer due to rooftop solar and energy efficiency. JOB CREATION: Louisiana now has more than 3,300 solar jobs, with nearly 1300 solar jobs in the Metro New Orleans area alone! Since 2015, the solar industry nationwide has grown over 200%.

“We are very proud of how well the Solar For All NOLA program did in its first year, during what was obviously a very challenging year,” said Mayor Cantrell. “We have all spent more time in our homes in the past year than any of us could have imagined, and we are proud to be able to offer our citizens the opportunity to not only do the right thing for their household budget, but also the right thing for the environment.

“Programs like the one provided by PosiGen and Solar Alternatives are helping to make housing more affordable and put New Orleans at the forefront of smart, creative, clean energy.”

The Solar for All NOLA 2021 initiative is being led by Forward Together New Orleans, a local nonprofit dedicated to forging partnerships between community organizations and the business and philanthropic sectors.

“We are grateful to partner in the Solar for All NOLA initiative this year,” said Trenton Butler, Manager, Forward Together New Orleans. “It’s imperative we continue to bring clean, renewable energy to Louisiana, along with more jobs and cheaper utility bills.

“It’s a win for our state, a win for our workforce, and a win for residents and businesses.”