Soggy neighborhoods under flash-flood warning in Mississippi

This drone photo provided by Hardin County Fire Department, Savannah, Tenn., shows flooding on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020 in Savannah, Tenn. Days and days of heavy rain have created a dilemma for authorities managing dams along swollen rivers in Mississippi and Tennessee. (Melvin Martin /Hardin County Fire Department, Savannah, Tenn. via AP)

Trash and debris from the Pearl River floodwaters clog part of the Hanging Moss Creek Water in Jackson, Miss., Monday, Feb. 17, 2020. Public officials have warned residents repeatedly from walking through possibly contaminated floodwaters and from allowing their children to play in it. Authorities believe the flooding will rank as third highest, behind the historic floods of 1979 and 1983. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

A northeast Jackson, Miss. neighborhood and Harbor Pines in Ridgeland are still under a mandatory evacuation as flooding continues Monday, Feb. 17, 2020. (Barbara Gauntt/The Clarion-Ledger via AP)

Standing floodwater from the Pearl River surrounds a number of mobile homes in the Harbor Pines community in Ridgeland, Miss., Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020. Some residents are allowed to enter their homes in the non-flooded portion of the mobile home community to retrieve clothing and prescriptions. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

Ridgeland assistant chief of police Eric Redd looks out at the standing floodwater from the Pearl River that surrounds a number of mobile homes in the Harbor Pines community in Ridgeland, Miss., Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020. While much of the water in the community receded overnight, there are areas that still have high water. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

Dorothy Freeman, 82, a 21-year resident of the Harbor Pines community in Ridgeland, Miss., says she is “praying for my neighbors who live in the back part of our neighborhood who are flooded,” Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, after being allowed to go home to retrieve some clothing and her Bible. Her residence is on higher ground and was not flooded. Some residents are allowed to enter their homes in the non-flooded portion of the mobile home community to retrieve clothing and prescriptions. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

A work party helps Oscar Leroy move his things out of the lower level of his Rosewood community in Socastee, S.C, on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020. Leroy says he has remodeled his home four times in recent years due to flooding. (Jason Lee/The Sun News via AP)

Trina Blackmon, a 28-year resident of northeast Jackson, Miss., wants answers as to why the flooding issues in her neighborhood had not been dealt with, and why she cannot get the city to provide a high water vehicle to take her and others to their homes to so they can inspect the water damage, Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020. Officials have limited entry to the flooded neighborhoods, warning residents about the current flow and the contamination of the receding waters. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

Swirling Pearl River floodwaters drain from North Canton Club Circle in Jackson, Miss., Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020. Officials have limited entry to the flooded neighborhoods as they have warned residents about the contamination of the receding waters and the swift currents. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

Area residents observe the swirling Pearl River floodwaters drain from North Canton Club Circle in Jackson, Miss., Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020. Officials have limited entry to the flooded neighborhoods as they have warned residents about the contamination of the receding waters and the swift currents. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

A mailbox that was almost underwater Monday, is now a couple of feet above the Pearl River floodwaters on North Canton Club Circle in Jackson, Miss., Tuesday afternoon, Feb. 18, 2020. Officials have limited entry to the flooded neighborhoods as they have warned residents about the contamination of the receding waters and the swift currents. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

This drone photo provided by Hardin County Fire Department, Savannah, Tenn. on Feb. 15, 2030, shows the landslide on Chalk bluff on the Tennessee River. Authorities say two homes were destroyed when a hillside collapsed near a swollen river in western Tennessee. News outlets report no one was injured in the slide, which occurred along the Tennessee River near the Hardin County community of Savannah.(Melvin Martin /Hardin County Fire Department, Savannah, Tenn. via AP)

Floodwater from the Pearl River continues to flood downtown Jackson, Miss., including a construction business, right, and the main post office, left, Monday, Feb. 17, 2020. Authorities believe the flooding will rank as third highest, behind the historic floods of 1979 and 1983. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

This time exposure shows the strength of the Pearl River floodwaters on this residence on Florence-Byram Road near Byram, Miss., on Monday, Feb. 17, 2020. Authorities believe the flooding will rank as third highest, behind the historic floods of 1979 and 1983. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

Water from the Pearl River floods Florence-Byram Road near Byram, Miss, Monday, Feb. 17, 2020. Authorities believe the flooding will rank as third highest, behind the historic floods of 1979 and 1983. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

Water from the Pearl River floods a residence on Florence-Byram Road near Byram, Miss., Monday, Feb. 17, 2020. Authorities believe the flooding will rank as third highest, behind the historic floods of 1979 and 1983. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

Jon Johnston carries his son through flooded streets as he removes debris on Rosewood Drive in Socastee, S.C, on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020. (Jason Lee/The Sun News via AP)

Transportation workers prepare to block rural Highway 88 in West Tennessee due to rising flood waters on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, in Halls, Tenn. Forecasters expected more heavy rains in parts of the flood-ravaged South on Tuesday. (AP Photo/Adrian Sainz)

A rural Tennessee field sits under flood water on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, in Halls, Tenn. Forecasters expected more heavy rains in parts of the flood-ravaged South on Tuesday. (AP Photo/Adrian Sainz)

A Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks lawman, observes the swirling Pearl River floodwaters drain from North Canton Club Circle in Jackson, Miss., Tuesday afternoon, Feb. 18, 2020. Officials have limited entry to the flooded neighborhoods as they have warned residents about the contamination of the receding waters and the swift currents. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

Area residents use a high-water ATV to ride through the Pearl River floodwaters on North Canton Club Circle in Jackson, Miss., Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020. Officials have limited entry to the flooded neighborhoods as they have warned residents about the contamination of the receding waters and the swift currents. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

RIDGELAND, Miss. (AP) — Forecasters expected more heavy rains in parts of the flood-ravaged South on Tuesday, prolonging the misery for worried people who still can’t get back in homes surrounded by water.

Some of the hardest-hit areas were under a flash flood watch, as the National Weather Service said as much as 2 inches (5 centimeters) of rain, and even more in some spots — was expected to fall in a short amount of time in central Mississippi.

The national Weather Prediction Center in College Park, Maryland, projected the greatest likelihood of heavy rains in a band from eastern Louisiana across central parts of Mississippi and Alabama and into far west Georgia.

Authorities around Mississippi’s capital city of Jackson warned hundreds of residents not to return home until they get an all-clear following devastating flooding on Monday.

The receding flood left muddy water marks on the sides of cars at the Harbor Pines Mobile Home Community in suburban Ridgeland, not far from where managers of the Ross Barnett Reservoir have been trying to contain the swollen Pearl River. Water still surrounded dozens of trailer homes on Tuesday, but the water level had fallen 2 feet (0.6 meters) or more since Monday.

Anxious to get back into the home she evacuated on Thursday, Gloria Vera couldn’t reach her trailer because it was still surrounded by as much as 5 feet (1.5 meters) of water. She didn’t yet know if water got inside.

“I took nothing from the house when I left, only the clothes I am wearing,” Vera said in Spanish.

Dorothy Freeman felt fortunate because her mobile home was above water and she was able to get back in long enough to feed her cat and pick up personal items including her Bible.

“I’m praying for the people in the Jackson area that were hit even harder than us,” said Freeman, 87, who has lived in the community 21 years.

Crews were going lot-to-lot to check the duct work beneath mobile homes to determine how many had been inundated by water. The power remained off as a precaution and it wasn’t clear when residents would be allowed back home.

A near-record rainy winter led to agonizing choices for reservoir managers, who have had to release water that worsens flooding for some people living downstream while saving many other properties from damage.

The intensity and frequency of extreme rain events that fuel major flooding have increased in the Southeast, according to the most recent National Climate Assessment, released by the White House in 2018. Southern states are particularly vulnerable to increasingly heavy rains, according to the report, which cites four floods that each did more than $1 billion in damage between 2014 and 2016.

In the Savannah, Tennessee, area, two houses slid down a muddy bluff just below the Pickwick Dam on Saturday as the Tennessee Valley Authority released more than 2.5 million gallons (9.5 million liters) per second, adding to the anguish for owners of about 75 flooded properties downstream.

Hardin County Fire Chief and Emergency Management Director Melvin Martin said the landslide claimed not only two houses, whose residents got out safely, but also about 100 yards (91 meters) of the blufftop road. Meanwhile, most of the homes down by the river are vacation homes that were built on stilts, Martin said.

Boat captain Sam Evans, who lives in a historic riverboat on Pickwick Lake, says this year’s flooding is among the worst he’s seen. Navigating the Tennessee River by boat, he’s watched the banks gradually erode, and said it was only a matter of time before the bluff gave way.

“It has slowly been eroding and it finally let go,” Evans told The Associated Press on Tuesday.

The area suffered a devastating flood in 2003, but then about 14 years passed without a catastrophe, and developers got busy selling riverfront properties, Evans said. He thinks the buyers weren’t fully aware of the danger.

“Out-of-towners came in that didn’t do their homework,” he said. “Here comes a flood and it wipes them out … Buyer-beware when you buy below the dam. “

Things changed about three years ago, he said. “We’ve had three floods in the last three years, about the same time every year,” Evans said.

Darrell Guinn, a manager at the TVA River Forecast Center, said Tuesday that the river system is now at level where it can absorb more rain without further impacting flooded areas.

Sprawling fields turned into large lakes throughout West Tennessee, including in the small town of Halls, where a cold rain fell steadily Tuesday. A Tennessee Department of Transportation crew worked to close state Highway 88 outside Halls, as water began moving over the road that connects U.S. Highway 51 and the Mississippi River.