NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The trial against Orleans Parish District Attorney Jason Williams and his law partner Nicole Burdette, on the case of tax fraud began on July 20. The jury began deliberations on July 26 continuing into Wednesday.

Over the past six days, jurors have heard from several witnesses, including Williams’ ex-wife, and seen plenty of documents logged into evidence accusing the two of defrauding the federal government of hundreds of thousands of dollars. Neither Williams nor Burdette has taken the stand.

As deliberations continue, the jury requested for three additional instructions and copies of the indictment to be sent to them. New information Wednesday morning claims closing arguments were focused on the key witness, Henry Timothy, who at one point was called a ‘sociopath and a liar’ by one of the defense attorneys.

Williams and Burdette both blame Henry Timothy, Williams’ tax preparer, for filing their tax returns incorrectly. Timothy at one point testified that he did falsify expenses on Williams’ returns. The prosecution said to jurors, “don’t be fooled the pair used Henry Timothy as their pawn and this situation was a scheme.”

The defense argued that the government lacked evidence and that they trusted Timothy was a CPA. They didn’t try to prove to anyone that Williams’ and Burdett’s taxes were done correctly, but that the two did not knowingly and willfully take part in tax fraud.

WGNO’s Peyton Trist was able to ask both attorneys about the case and Timothy as they made their way to court for the day:

Do you think the jury will reach a decision today?

Defense Attorney, Mike Magner: “I sure hope so!“

Reporter Question: Describe Henry Timothy (the tax preparer) in one word.

Mike Magner: “He is a sociopath and a liar. There that’s two words.”

Reporter Question: How do you feel today?

Defense Attorney: Everybody knows this is the hardest part. Waiting.

Reporter Question: Any intuition?

Defense Attorney: Juries are always different.

Reporter Question: Any intuition?

Defense Attorney: Nope

Reporter Question: Feeling good?

Defense Attorney: *Thumbs up*

The request for extra documents by the jurors could possibly mean that they are taking a closer look at what is being asked of them and are being more thoughtful about their decision. It is not known if they are any closer to coming to a verdict.