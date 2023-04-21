NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) ––– For a limited time, the local helicopter tour company, Heli Co., is offering a unique experience that will take you to new heights while also supporting the non-profit Son of a Saint.

The organization offers mentorship and “supports fatherless boys here in New Orleans that lost their dads to longtime incarceration, acts of violence, and in some cases, deportation, or neglect,” said Community Engagement Manager William Brandon Jones.

The flights start at just $25 per person for a 2-mile ride, with 10% of each ticket donated to the Son of a Saint. If you want an extended trip, you also have the option of a 5-mile ride for $49 per person and a 10-mile ride for $78 per person.

Heli Co. Pilot Cameron Jones said he hopes to inspire young people through his passion for flying, adding, “me being a young black man, I want to introduce aviation to children of all races, showing that at an early stage is just something that’s really near and dear to me.”

In addition to supporting a good cause, riders can expect a breathtaking view of Lake Pontchartrain from hundreds of feet above in a sure-to-be unforgettable experience. “If you’ve never been on a helicopter ride, this is an opportunity to do it, and do it with some great pilots and a great organization,” said William Brandon Jones.

While many may feel flying in a helicopter is not for the faint of heart, Cameron Jones said he makes sure his passengers are comfortable and will often talk them through the flight. He also emphasized, “The helicopter is always inspected very, very, very routinely in accordance with the FAA guidelines.”

Heli Co. is located at the Lakefront Airport at 6001 Stars and Stripes Blvd. Ste. 148. You can book your flight from April 21–23 by visiting Heli-Co.com.

