Ellis Marsalis tribute concert a casualty as Snug Harbor shuts doors again because of COVID-19

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — For the second time during the 18-month-long pandemic Snug Harbor Jazz Bistro will close its doors due to spikes in COVID-19 in Orleans Parish.

The iconic Frenchmen Street eatery and music venue took to its Facebook page on Sunday afternoon to make its temporary closure.

The statement read:

“Due to the current state of the pandemic, we feel we are unable to keep staff and patrons safe at this time. For the safety of everyone and their families, we will be closed through at least Aug. 14. Please check back for updates and stay safe!”

One of the events cancelled due to the closure includes a show this Friday which features Delfeayo Marsalis’ tribute to his father, Ellis Marsalis, who died from coronavirus complications last year.

According to the post, all ticket holders for upcoming shows will receive full refunds.