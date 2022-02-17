Mystical Order of the Phoenix is new for Carnival Season 2022

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — There’s a new group ready to roll this Carnival Season.

It’s called the Mystical Order of the Phoenix.

With 30 floats and almost 500 members, they’re ready for its inaugural parade this year.

WGNO Good Morning New Orleans features reporter Bill Wood is LIVE with members and their floats as they get ready to roll.

Their parade is Saturday, February 19 at 5 pm.

The parade is in Uptown.

The Mystical Order of the Phoenix joins in the Spartan Society Parade.

The Spartan Society is made up of the new group and the Knights of Sparta.