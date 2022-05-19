Avondale, La. (WGNO) — It all starts with an easy 100 mph warm-up lap for Ken Fukuda as him and other drivers prepped for a weekend of racing.

May 20-22 NOLA Motorsports is hosting the track’s first international sports car competition.

“From Mercedes AMG, Ferraris, Lamborghinis, BMWs, Porsches, and drivers coming in from Italy, Germany, Great Britain,” SRO Vice President of Marketing Robbie Montinola said.

Former soldiers will take the wheel with Operation Motorsport, as well.

As for Fukuda, it’s his first time in the Crescent City and he’s loving it.

“First time here in the Big Easy, racing at NOLA Motorsports Park, a fantastic track,” Fukuda said.

He took the fast track to getting his first job behind the wheel and now he’s hooked.

“I was 14, waiting for my parents to go to sleep to push the cars down the driveway in neutral, doing some reckless stuff,” Fukuda said. “Luckily, I found the race track at 17.”

This weekend holds an interactive experience for fans, getting up close to the track to meet the stars.

“There’s autograph sessions, there’s a grid walk for fans to get right next to the cars on pit lane,” Montinola said.

As for tricks on the track, Fukuda said racing is a cerebral sport.