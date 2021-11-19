Snap a selfie with Santa Claus at Canal Place!

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Join in the holiday fun at Canal Place’s annual ‘Selfies with Santa’ event on Tuesday, November 23 from 3 to 7 PM!

Meet Santa and friends at Canal Place for pictures and to turn on the Canal Street holiday lights with the Downtown Development District.

Canal Place will serve as the official location for the Canal Street Lighting Ceremony which begins at 4:30 outside on the Canal Place P l aza.

The surprises continue as Calliope Puppets presents a special holiday-themed puppet show full of familiar family stories with a festive twist. Children ages 3 to 10 will enjoy these lively, interactive presentations at 3:30 PM and 6:15 PM.

Mall hours on Tuesday, November 23 are from 11 AM until 7 PM.

To find out more information about Canal Place, visit www.canalplacestyle.com