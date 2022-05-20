COVINGTON, La. (WGNO) — It’s about time.

After all, we eat 50 billion hamburgers a year in America.

Leave it to food-loving Louisiana to serve up the St. Tammany Hamburger Festival.

It’s May 20, 21, and 22.

That’s Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

WGNO Good Morning New Orleans features reporter Bill Wood discovers it’s a first for Louisiana.

It’s at the St. Tammany Fairgrounds in Covington.

And it’s the reason you’ll see the Copeland’s mobile food kitchen rolled into the fairgrounds not far from downtown Covington.

Fueled by flavor.

With Chef John Solimon on the road and saying, “the hamburger is the best thing you can put in your mouth and give it as a present for your tastebuds.”

The menu of burgers will be monumental.

It includes meat made from turkey to shrimp to hamburgers served inside a beignet and another rolled into an egg roll.

Catering Chef Oreanna Wilson wants to show you this girl can grill.

She’s got a recipe of ground beef, hot sausage, and her secret ingredients..

She says, “a hamburger is not a sandwich, it’s in a class by itself”

Now, somebody should order the fries.

