HAMMOND, La. – The Southeastern Louisiana University baseball team returns to Pat Kenelly Diamond at Alumni Field this weekend for a three-game series against UAB. Game times for the series are 6 p.m. Friday, 2 p.m. Saturday and 1 p.m. Sunday on ESPN+.

All three games can be heard online at www.LionSports.net/ListenLive and via both the Lions Gameday Experience, Mixlr and MyTuner Radio apps. The MyTuner app is compatible with the Apple CarPlay software available in most late model automobiles. Fans should search for SLU Athletics (Mixlr) or Southeastern Sports Radio Network (MyTuner).



Other options to follow the action this weekend include live statistics or the @LionUpBaseball Twitter account. Links to audio, video and stats are available on the baseball schedule page at www.LionSports.net.

Will Kinzeler (1-0, 0.00), a sophomore right-hander, takes the ball for SLU in the opener against Blazer senior right-hander Jackson Reynolds (0-0, 0.00).

Redshirt junior right-hander Hayden Robb (0-0, 5.40) draws the Lions’ starting assignment Saturday opposite UAB senior right-hander Tyler O’Clair (1-0, 1.80).

In Sunday’s series finale, Southeastern will start senior right-hander Hunter O’Toole (1-0, 12.60) against Blazer senior right-hander Brooks Walton (1-0, 1.80).

SLU (2-2), which took two of three games from SIUE to open the season, fell 6-5 in 10 innings Tuesday at UL Lafayette.

Preston Faulkner (.333), Tristan Welch (.333), Bryce Grizzaffi (.308), Evan Keller (.286) and Shea Thomas (.273) are the Lions’ leading hitters through the first week of the season. Keller (3) and Faulkner (2) have driven in the most runs and Welch has hit the squad’s only home run so far. Keller (3), Thomas (2), Rhett Rosevear and Tyler Finke (2) are the team’s top base stealers.

Christian Hall (.600), Caleb Floyd (.438), Brandon Willoughby (.429), Josh Sears (.400) and Henry Hunter (.400) are the Blazers’ leading hitters. Hall, Sears and Willoughby have each hit one home run while Hall (6), Sears (4) and Peyton Puckett (4) have driven in the most runs. Floyd (4) and Henry Hunter (2) are UAB’s top base-stealing threats.

The Blazers opened the season with a four-game sweep of Northwestern, defeating the Big 10 opponent by scores of 8-7, 4-1 (7), 10-4 and 11-5 this past weekend.

Southeastern’s homestand continues next week with games Tuesday against Tulane and Wednesday against No. 15-ranked Louisiana Tech. Both games are scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. at Pat Kenelly Diamond at Alumni Field.

