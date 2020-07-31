Slowly coming back in for a landing

New Orleans International Airport arrives at the pandemic

KENNER, La – It’s been a bumpy flight.

For the last few months, Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport has been flying through the pandemic.

Fewer flights.

Fewer passengers.

For example, May of 2019 had more than a million people flying in and out.

May of 2020, that number was down 93-percent.

Domestic flights dropped to near nothing.

Now, they’re back up to about a third of what they were.

WGNO’s Bill Wood says it could be five years before the airport looks like it did before the crisis.

But people are still flying.

Wearing masks.

Social distancing.

And fastening their seatbelts.