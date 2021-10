HAMMOND, La. — The Slidell Tigers defeated rival Covington, 13-7 Thursday night at Southeastern Louisiana University’s Strawberry Stadium.

Tigers running back Tamaj Hoffman finished the night with 2 touchdown runs.

Slidell’s defense held the Covington Lions to just 7 points, and the special teams unit blocked a field goal in the 4th quarter.

The lone touchdown for Covington came on a 45-yard touchdown run from Justin Chatman in the 3rd quarter.