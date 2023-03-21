SLIDELL, La. (WGNO) – At his hometown Louisiana library, just down the street from his home in Slidell, 14-year-old Charlie Steele hits the books.

Charlie volunteers his time here.

That is when he has time.

WGNO Good Morning New Orleans features reporter Bill Wood knows Charlie is one busy guy.

Charlie’s a ninth grader who’s in the film club, Beta Club, and 4-H.

And now, Charlie’s headed home to pack his bags.

Bill Wood says, “you’re leaving Louisiana for Florida and going to Disney World, is it a vacation?”

Charlie Steele says, “it’s a working vacation!”



Charlie signed up to spend four days at the Disney Dreamers Academy. Thousands apply at the school where just 100 kids get to wish upon this star. It’s a classroom the size-of-a a theme park.

Students really let their imaginations take a ride.

Disney Dreamers Academy is for kids like Charlie.

He’s a Boy Scout, on his way to becoming an Eagle Scout.

It’s no Mickey Mouse mission to make it where Charlie is going. He had to write an essay. It was a contest and a test of his compassion, courage & curiosity/

When he’s done dreaming at Disney, you never know.

Back in the library. Charlie’s next chapter may just be, a book.