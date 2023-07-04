SLIDELL, La. (WGNO) — Fourth of July festivities started early for residents in Olde Towne Slidell with an all-day gathering and fireworks at night.

The Olde Towne Slidell 4th of July Summer Concert and Fireworks Show began at 12:00 p.m. on Tuesday, with some of the fun including live music, a hot dog eating contest, a watermelon eating contest, a cornhole tournament and an apple pie baking contest.

Festivalgoer Tyler Miller had this to say about the day’s festivities, “Family, friends, gatherings, Slidell is a small town, and when you see it with fans, food, vendors. There’s going to be a hot dog eating contest later and a watermelon eating contest, so you might want to stick around for that.”

According to the City of Slidell website, some of the live music included performances from the Bryanna Matt Band, Box Office Giants, Flow Tribe and Paper Chase.

The celebration wrapped-up with a firework show at 8:45 p.m.

