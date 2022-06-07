SLIDELL, LA (WGNO) — Over the weekend, when Slidell police responded to a call claiming an iguana was on the loose, it proved to be unfounded, but only because the animal was actually a bearded dragon.

The officer who responded to the call was quick to make the determination, according to SPD, because he already has an iguana and a bearded dragon as pets.

This happened in the 100 block of Cousins Street. Police did what they could at the scene to try to locate the reptile’s owner but couldn’t.

Instead, the department says that the officer will keep and care for the lizard until its owner comes forward.

The department’s social media post regarding the find is a pretty entertaining read.

Below are some pics of the bearded dragon and the responding officers, including the one who is caring for it.