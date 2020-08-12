Slidell Police investigate early morning shooting

SLIDELL– The Slidell Police Department is investigating an early morning shooting in the 500 block of Beechwood Drive.

According to investigators, a man was shot at that location around 3:30 a.m.He was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Slidell Police Officers were also involved in a vehicle pursuit around the same time, but it is unclear if it was related to the shooting incident. That vehicle pursuit was called off in Orleans Parish.

The shooting remains under investigation.