Slidell PD: Student driver hit by DUI suspect

SLIDELL, LA — Slidell police say they’ve arrested a man who is accused of driving impaired and was involved in a serious car crash that injured two people including a student driver.

The crash happened Thursday afternoon along the Brownswitch/Robert Road roundabout. At least three cars were involved. Police were forced to close the roundabout while they helped the injured, investigated the crash, and cleaned up the mess.

One of the cars that was involved in the crash was a silver Scion with Coach’s Driving Academy logos on it. Police say the student driver and instructor in the car were both serious injured and were taken to a New Orleans hospital for treatment. But police expected both to survive their injuries.

Police also say that the driver of a black Jeep that was involved in the crash was suspected of being impaired at the time and was arrested. They planned to release his identity later in the investigation process.

At least one other car was also involved in the crash, but no other injuries were reported.

Photo provided by Slidell Police Department

