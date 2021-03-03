Slidell couple arrested after search warrant yields meth, marijuana, and multiple guns

SLIDELL, La. — Detectives with the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Narcotics Division completed an investigation with the arrest of a Slidell-area couple after locating $73,000 worth of methamphetamine at their residence.

The investigation into the couple began in 2020, after Detectives were made aware of suspected illegal narcotics being distributed by William Anthony “Tony” Murray and his wife, Desiree Murray, who both resided on Pine Ranch Road in Slidell.

With assistance from the Criminal Patrol Division, detectives concluded their investigation with the execution of a search warrant at the Murray residence.

During their search, detectives discovered and seized the following:

913.5 grams of methamphetamine with an estimated street value of $73,000

75.8 grams of marijuana

Drug paraphernalia

Semi-auto .40 caliber handgun

Semi-auto .22 caliber rifle

20-gauge shotgun

Taser

William Murray, who is a convicted felon currently on probation, was arrested and booked into the St. Tammany Parish Jail on the following charges:

Possession with the Intent to Distribute Schedule II CDS (Methamphetamine)

Possession with the Intent to Distribute Schedule 1 CDS (Marijuana)

Illegal Carrying of Weapons

Possession of a Firearm by a Person Convicted of Certain Felonies

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Possession of a CDS in the Presence of Persons under the age of 17

Desiree Murray was arrested and booked into the St. Tammany Parish Jail on the following charges:

Possession with the Intent to Distribute Schedule II CDS (Methamphetamine)

Possession with the Intent to Distribute Schedule I CDS (Marijuana)

Illegal Carrying of Weapons

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Possession of a CDS in the Presence of Persons under the age of 17