THIBODAUX, La. (WGNO) — Two-year-old Ezekiel Harry was laid to rest Saturday morning alongside family and friends.

Harry was found dead inside a trash can in Houma July 12. His mother and her boyfriend were named the lead suspects in his murder.

“I like all the love,” Harry’s paternal grandmother Cynthia Harry said. “I thank everybody for coming out and showing love to the family.”

Some bikers said there were over 400 of them in total riding alongside the hearse as it made its way from the church to the cemetery.

The organizer said it was an outpouring of support more than she could’ve imagined.

“We come for support,” said biker Allen Craft. “The bike community is a big deal. So, when a situation like this arises, we try to come out and support.”

Harry was just one of the many children buried so far in 2022. Whether the tragedies were accidental, like the drownings in Algiers, or an act of violence, like Harry’s death, Michael Willis was there for all of them. Willis said, the trauma needs to end.

“This need to happen every day. Every time you hear something about a child getting killed, or losing their lives, this is what the community needs to do on the regular,” Willis said. “We just need to start celebrating life, y’all, and encourage everybody and figure out how we’re going to hold our head up and move on and move forward.”

The support does not go unnoticed. Many families received several donations or help from allies and neighbors.

“No matter what situation you’re going through, we’re here to support you,” Craft said. “You have love in different masses, different genres, different nationalities and different races. We’re here to support you and we love you.”