Metairie location is #200 in the USA

METAIRIE, La. (WGNO) – At this new store, you’re about to be floored.

It’s all under the big top of one roof that makes it the greatest home improvement show on Earth.

WGNO Good Morning New Orleans features reporter Bill Wood welcomes you to Floor & Decor.

It’s store number 200 for the nationwide company.

Tonya Buckhalter is here to give you the grand tour.

She’s at Floor & Decor at 3609 Veterans Memorial Boulevard in Metairie.