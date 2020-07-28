Skobel’s School Uniforms offering half-off of school polo shirts

METAIRIE, LA – Skobel’s School Uniforms, Greater New Orleans’ largest family owned school uniform store, is excited to announce a new school uniform voucher program that eases the financial burden on parents as they prepare for back to school.

Skobel’s Covid-19 Polo Assistance Voucher Program enables 20,000 Jefferson Parish Public School students to purchase one uniform polo shirt at half-price, while supplies last.

Skobel’s understands amid the COVID-19 Pandemic money is tight, parents are stressed, and things are changing by the day, so the Jefferson Parish school uniform supplier is pleased to make this nearly $200,000 commitment to the community.

The Skobel’s Covid-19 Polo Assistance Voucher Program is available to students in need at nearly 70 Jefferson Parish Public Schools supplied by Skobel’s. The vouchers are good for one school polo at 50% off, while supplies last.

Polos will be regular fit Skobel’s brand or similar. Limit one voucher per student in financial need.

“We understand parents are dealing with a ton of things right now, and many have lost their jobs or seen a decrease in income due to the Covid-19 pandemic, said Marty Sims, Skobel’s owner. We want this voucher program to help them as they prepare for back to school. Currently, the program is set up in Jefferson Parish, but we’re happy to talk to other schools about extending the program. Skobel’s has always been proud to be a part of kids’ back to school routine, and we want to make sure that this year, with so much up in the air, that students have the uniforms they need when they do return to the classroom.”

Jefferson Parish school leaders see the polo voucher program as a good fit. “We are excited to have Skobel’s partner with us as we work together to help our students and families start the school year off more prepared,” said Dr. James Gray, Superintendent of Jefferson Parish Schools.

How the Skobel’s COVID-19 Polo Assistance Voucher Progam Works:

Apply online at http://www.skobels.com Wait for approval from the student’s school. You will be notified by text message or email when your voucher is ready for use. Bring in your electronic voucher and identification to the Skobel’s location that carries your student’s school uniforms. Vouchers will be redeemed on a first come, first served basis while supplies last.

Skoble’s also carries back to school face masks in solid colors, funs prints and school logos/patterns to match school uniforms.

