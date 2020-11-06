Sixth time is the charm, suspect arrested for ‘Desecration of graves’

AMELIA, La. (BRPROUD) – A new deputy with the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office went above and beyond the call of duty and it led to the capture of 33-year-old Jorge Roberto Discua.

At the beginning of the night shift, the new deputy made sure to go through the Amelia Cemetery five times.

This was done because a grave had recently been desecrated in the cemetery.





Images courtesy of St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office

The deputy found nothing in those many searches of the cemetery.

That is until the deputy returned to the cemetery an hour before sunrise.

As they say, the sixth time was the charm.

According to the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office, the deputy “saw a suspect that appeared to be tampering with a grave.”

The new deputy apprehended the suspect and an investigation ensued which led to authorities linking Discua to the previous grave desecration.

Jorge Roberto Discua is currently in the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center facing these charges:

Theft

Desecration of graves

Criminal damage to property-simple

Human remains protection acts

Bond for Discua is set at $54500.