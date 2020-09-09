Six Lusher Charter School Seniors named as semifinalists in the 2021 National Merit Scholarship Program

NEW ORLEANS – Lusher Charter School announced that six members of the Senior class have been named National Merit Semifinalists. The National Merit Scholarship Corporation chose Lusher students Brynn Beatty, Benjamin Gancarz-Davies, Madeleine Leyton-High, Ellen Rogers, Niccolo Turillo, and Greyson Wisdom as semifinalists.

“We are so incredibly proud of these amazing students and can’t wait to see what the future holds for them,” said CEO Kathy Riedlinger.

These seniors have an opportunity to continue competing for over 7,600 National Merit Scholarships worth more than $30 million. Semifinalists must fulfill several requirements to advance to the Finalist level of the competition. Over 90% of the Semifinalists advance to attain Finalist standing, and about half of the Finalists will win a National Merit Scholarship, earning the Merit Scholar title.