LOUISIANA (WGNO) – Joe Burrow isn’t the only former Louisiana State University football player who will participate in this year’s big game.

Five other athletes who once called Tiger Stadium home are going to SoFi stadium later this month.Former LSU Tiger Joe Burrow memorabilia selling for eye-catching amounts

Former LSU Players for the Cincinnati Bengals for the 2021 season:

Joe Burrow – Burrow, originally from Ohio, lead LSU to their 2020 College Football Playoff National Championship. Burrow was the 2019 Heisman Memorial Trophy Winner and was picked up by the Bengals as the overall No. 1 draft pick in the NFL in 2020.

Ja'marr Chase – Chase, and all the other former Tigers who currently play for Cincinnati, played along side Burrow in LSU's 15-0 2019 season. Chase is a wide receiver from Harvey, Louisiana. He currently ranks 2nd in SEC Historyhaving the most receiving touchdowns in a season and was a round one draft pick for the Bengals.

Tyler Shelvin – Shelvin is a defensive tackle from Lafayette, Louisiana. The LSU Athletics website says Shelvin was the team's most productive defensive lineman in 2019 and "routinely [drew] attention from two offensive linemen, allowing linebackers to make plays."

Thaddeus Moss – Tight end Moss, son of NFL legend Randy Moss, is originally from Charlotte, North Carolina. Moss holds the LSU single-season record for receptions and receiving yards by a tight end.

Former LSU Players for the LA Rams for the 2021 season:

Odell Beckham J r. – Born in Baton Rouge, Beckham played for LSU as a wide receiver in the 2013 season, a season which saw the Tigers make it all the way to the championship game only to lose to Alabama. The next season Beckham was a first round draft pick for the New York Giants.

Andrew Whitworth – Whitworth, an offensive tackle from West Monroe, Louisiana, played for LSU from 2002 – 2005. Whitworth started every game the Tigers played all four years.