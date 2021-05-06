Six Flags site developer to be chosen Tuesday

NEW ORLEANS — Next week, city leaders will choose between three finalists, each hoping to develop the abandoned Six Flags amusement park.

Entering the old site is like steeping into a movie. The place seems haunted by screams of joy, but hopes are high for what the future could hold there.

District E Councilmember Cyndi Nguyen says, “I want what many people in our community have been waiting for such long time, a development that’s going to really create job opportunities for our young people.”

The promise of jobs is certainly on the tables, but the massive 200 acre site demands a mixed usage plan.

Troy Henry, a principal of the Bayou Phoenix proposal stated, “When you talk to folks in the community, the idea of a family-oriented entertainment venue, really resonates with the residents in East New Orleans as well as the city.”

The Bayou Phoenix plan offers multi-use, including a sports complex and water park.

The proposal from Kiernan-West S.H.I.E.L.D 1 is led by a number of familiar faces in former Saints QB Drew Brees and Demario Davis and they hope to develop what they’re calling a multifaceted sustainable opportunity for the city.

The Situs Development Collective proposal includes a water park and RV park.

Nguyen is hopeful that the massive development spurs other successes in New Orleans East, “This is a catalyst, a catalyst location, and we have this one time opportunity to do it right.”

Tuesday’s meeting will be virtual on the city’s website, and will include several hours of community input before the final choice is made.