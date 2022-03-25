NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – Sitting on his yellow sofa, he gets a phone call almost every day.

It’s a call from a Hollywood movie producer who wants to shoot here.

Just outside New Orleans.

Just inside the Imagination Station.

Your imagination can run from here to Hollywood in the hands of Jason Waggenspack.

Jason is ready to round up another award winner on one of the five sound stages at the Ranch Film Studios.

WGNO Good Morning New Orleans features reporter Bill Wood is there, here feature films and TV shows, too are made in New Orleans…

Bill Wood says to Jason Waggenspack, “lights, camera, action, it’s been a busy year.”

Jason Waggenspack says, “it’s still busy with 22 productions in progress right now.”

As the Head of Possibilities, yes, that’s Jason’s official title at the studio, he’s the founder and CEO who can calculate that movies and television production bring in more than a billion dollars a year to Louisiana.

It’s a big day every day for Hollywood South.

