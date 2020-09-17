Sirens celebrate 33 years for NOPD officer

Officer Pam gets a surprise drive-thru going away party

NEW ORLEANS – She’s an NOPD officer.

She has been for 33 years.

Almost 34 years, in fact.

She is New Orleans Police Officer Pamela Jordan-Whitiker.

Officer Pam out on the street.

And on the beat.

WGNO’s Bill Wood says Officer Pam is retiring.

Since her good-bye comes during the pandemic, her retirement surprise party guests drive-thru the police substation garage.

Officer Pam plans to do exactly as the sign says her 93-year-old mom brought to surprise her.

“No more walking the beat, time to kick up your feet!”

And that’s exactly what she plans to do.

And one memory that will stand out forever.

Hurricane Katrina.

Of course.

She spent seven days on the job at the Superdome then.