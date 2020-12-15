Statewide Coronavirus Dashboard

‘Sippin’ Santa’ served up by Beachbum Berry

Local

Quench your holiday thirst at Latitude 29 in New Orleans

by: , with photojournalist Justin Abshire

Posted: / Updated:

NEW ORLEANS – He’s making a list.

And he’s checking it twice.

Even if you’ve been naughty, he’ll still serve you a drink.

He’s Jeff “Beachbum” Berry at Latitude 29 in New Orleans.

WGNO’s Bill Wood is bellying up to the bar to quench his thirst.

If you and Santa a ready for a cup of holiday cheer, just click right here, please.

On the holiday menu, here are some of the best.

Sippin’ Santa – that’s rum, nutmeg, cinnamon, lemon and orange juice.

Parrot in a Pear Tree – that’s Tequila, pear liqueur, apple brandy and lime juice

North Pole Punch – a mix of Bourbon, rum, maple syrup, cinnamon syrup and lime juice

Brah Humbug – Scotch, Drambuie and mulled wine syrup

Blitzen Bowl – rum, apricot brandy, ginger syrup, lime juice and almond bitters

And if your taste buds need a shot, here’s one for the holidays.

Rum Rum Rudolph – pineapple and overproof rums and coffee liqueur

Cheers!

