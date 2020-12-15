‘Sippin’ Santa’ served up by Beachbum Berry

NEW ORLEANS – He’s making a list.
And he’s checking it twice.
Even if you’ve been naughty, he’ll still serve you a drink.
He’s Jeff “Beachbum” Berry at Latitude 29 in New Orleans.
WGNO’s Bill Wood is bellying up to the bar to quench his thirst.
If you and Santa a ready for a cup of holiday cheer, just click right here, please.
On the holiday menu, here are some of the best.
Sippin’ Santa – that’s rum, nutmeg, cinnamon, lemon and orange juice.
Parrot in a Pear Tree – that’s Tequila, pear liqueur, apple brandy and lime juice
North Pole Punch – a mix of Bourbon, rum, maple syrup, cinnamon syrup and lime juice
Brah Humbug – Scotch, Drambuie and mulled wine syrup
Blitzen Bowl – rum, apricot brandy, ginger syrup, lime juice and almond bitters
And if your taste buds need a shot, here’s one for the holidays.
Rum Rum Rudolph – pineapple and overproof rums and coffee liqueur
Cheers!