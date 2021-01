KENNER, La. — Kenner Police are investigating a single car accident that occurred today at 6:15 PM at the intersection of Power Boulevard and Vintage Drive in which a vehicle was found submerged in a canal.

Driver, a 58-year-old male, was extracted from vehicle, unconscious, and transported to an area hospital. Current condition of driver is unknown.

A diver is in the canal with the vehicle trying to determine if there were any passengers.



Cause of accident is under investigation.