Sing it. Play it. Folk Music Folks

NEW ORLEANS - Luke Winslow-King has music in his heart.

It's just the way he's always been

And now he's found a gathering of his kind of people.

They've come with their folk music to New Orleans.

They've come from 48 countries.

They are 2,900 music makers and music industry folks, like agents, managers, festival organizers.

WGNO News with a Twist features guy Wild Bill Wood is LIVE at the Folk Alliance International Conference at the Sheraton New Orleans Hotel.

It's a folk music showcase.

The biggest on the planet.

For folk music folks, this is the place to be.

This is the moment to make a mark.





