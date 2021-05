HAMMOND, La. (WGNO) — The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a missing elderly man.

Earl Dunn was last seen walking on University Avenue in Hammond, La., just after 1 p.m. on Friday afternoon.



Dunn is 5-foot-4, 180 pounds with grey hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information regarding Dunn’s whereabouts is asked to call TPSO at (985) 345-6150.