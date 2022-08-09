METAIRIE, La. (BRPROUD) – Jose Mulleady has been missing for almost twelve hours.

The last time anyone saw the elderly man was just before 6:45 p.m. in Metairie.

Mulleady went missing from a location in the 2700 block of Whitney Place and a Silver Alert was subsequently issued by the Louisiana State Police.

LSP would like the public to keep an eye out for “a 2016 Silver Honda Civic with Louisiana license plate ZWX826.”

That is the vehicle in which Mulleady is likely traveling on Tuesday.

Someone did recently see the vehicle going in the direction of Orleans Parish.

Louisiana State Police is providing some vital information about the missing man below:

White male with thin gray hair and green eyes

Approximately 5’8” tall

Weighs about 220 pounds.

Suffers from Alzheimer’s

LSP says that Mulleady “has a history of getting lost and confused while operating his vehicle.”

If you have seen the missing elderly man or vehicle, please call the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Department at 504-227-1400 or dial 911.