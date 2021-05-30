Silver Alert: JPSO looking for missing 81-year-old Avondale man

METAIRIE, La. (WGNO) — The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in locating an 81-year-old man missing from Avondale.

Joe Smith (Photo: JPSO)

Joe Smith was last seen yesterday afternoon crossing the Huey P. Long going to the Eastbank.

NAME: Joe Smith

HEIGHT: 5’10”

WEIGHT: 240 lbs

A JPSO release states Smith could be driving a blue 2007 Nissan Xterra with Louisiana license plate RQC700.

Smith is in need of medication and may not be oriented to his surroundings.

Anyone with information regarding the location of Joe Smith is asked to call JPSO Missing Persons at 504-364-5300 or call 911.