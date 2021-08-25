Silver Alert: Authorities looking for missing 81-year-old Avondale man

AVONDALE, La. (WGNO) — The Louisiana State Police is looking for a missing 81-year-old Avondale man, who was last seen on Monday. The LSP issued the silver alert on behalf of the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office when Joe Smith was reported missing at his home near the Huey P. Long Bridge.

According to the report, Smith could be traveling in Ascension Parish in a red 2006 Toyota Tundra (shown below) tagged with a Louisiana license plate of the disabled – H399604.

Joe Smith

2006 Toyota Tundra

Smith is described as standing approximately 5-foot-10, and weighing about 230 pounds. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, and a black and white T-shirt.

According to family members Mr. Smith suffers from a condition that may impair his judgement.

Anyone with information as to the whereabouts of Joe Smith should contact the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office at 504-227-1400.