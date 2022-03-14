Bernard Murray (Photo: NOPD)

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Both the Louisiana State Police and the New Orleans Police Department are actively searching for an elderly man that was reported missing on Monday morning.

According to a report from both law enforcement agencies, 88-year-old Bernard Murray left his residence in the 2300 block of Milan Street on foot and has yet to return.

Murray stands 5-foot-6 and weighs 175 pounds. He has gray hair, brown eyes and family members say he suffers from a medical condition that could impair his judgment.

Murray was last seen wearing blue plaid pajamas and black slippers.

The LSP has issued a Silver Alert for this missing person.

Anyone with additional information on Bernard Murray’s whereabouts is asked to contact NOPD Sixth District detectives at 504-658-6060.