Silent symphony? Now, hear this!

NEW ORLEANS – It seemed like the sound of the symphony would sound like nothing at all.

Silence.

WGNO’s Bill Wood hears the Louisiana Philharmonic Orchestra figuring out how to orchestrate around the pandemic.

Social distancing by taking out a few rows of seats at the Orpheum Theater to make the stage bigger, better, safer.

The LPO’s season begins online.

The plan is for a few audience members to eventually come back.

They’ll sit, socially distanced of course, up in the balcony.

