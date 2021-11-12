Silenced by a storm, a New Orleans volleyball team finds a new way to win

From regular season to Hurricane Season

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – The court was quiet.

Silenced by a storm.

Because the Ben Franklin High Girls Volleyball team was put on hold, they came up with a new way to win.

WGNO Good Morning New Orleans features reporter Bill Wood is courtside with the story.

And the story is, this team knows how to win.

The secret to their success is their coach.

Coach Jodee Pulizzano.

She’s Head Volleyball Coach at Ben Franklin High School.

She’s the 26th winningest coach in the country.

And she’s almost at one thousand wins.

And now, a new way to claim victory.

With their season shut down because of Hurricane Ida, the volleyball ladies from Ben Franklin went to work.

They had a mission.

They volunteered to clean up yards in the community.

They even volunteered at the Junior League of New Orleans Diaper Bank.

As things get back to the way they’re supposed to be, the team returns to their routine.

It’s back to the volleyball court.

Back to the season.

But with a new kind of victory for a new kind of season.

Hurricane Season.