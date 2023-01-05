In the Superdome at every Saints home game

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – When he moves to the microphone, you figure he’s got something to say.

He’s a Louisiana city council member from Covington.

Now, WGNO Good Morning New Orleans features reporter Bill Wood wants you to know, this guy’s next headline may be on his mind.

And on his kitchen floor.

That’s where he puts paint to paper.

In big, bold letters about-to-be broadcast at the next New Orleans Saints home game in the Superdome.

His name is Larry Rolling.

And Larry is ready.

With front-row season tickets for the last 45 years, he finds his voice.

As a politician.

And as a Saint.

With a sign.

For all times.

