Sidewalk Repairs cause temporary lane closures throughout New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS – Beginning on Friday, Nov. 13, the City of New Orleans Department of Public Works’ contractor, Hard Rock Construction Co. LLC, will temporarily close travel lanes on several streets throughout New Orleans.

The closures will occur between 7 a.m. and 6 p.m. to accommodate sidewalk repairs.

Public safety is the top priority; residents and commuters are reminded to use caution when driving, bicycling and walking near the construction site.

The temporary lane closures are scheduled to last through December 2020, weather permitting.

During this time, lane closure signs will be in place and affected travel lanes will reopen to vehicular traffic each night at 6 p.m.

The following blocks will be affected:

300 block of Girod Street

3400 block of St. Claude Avenue

1200-1400 blocks of Elysian Fields Avenue

900 block of North Carrollton Avenue

Crews will be removing damaged sidewalks and pouring new concrete sidewalks as part of a City bond-funded $1.2 million sidewalk improvement program. During this time, street parking and/or driveway access will be impacted. Residents and visitors must adhere to any “No Parking” signs on the streets to avoid being ticketed and towed.

Questions about this project or RoadworkNOLA should be directed to (504) 658-ROAD (7623) or roadwork@nola.gov.