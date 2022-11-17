NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — “The American Cancer Society’s Shuck Cancer event, in partnership with Superior Seafood, is ready for its 5th annual party with a purpose on November 17, 2022. Showcasing oysters from across the country, wine pairings, live music, and a robust silent auction, Shuck Cancer is truly a party with a purpose.

Hosted by the Society’s Junior Executive Board, Shuck Cancer is proud to recognize 22 “Shucker” honorees who not only advocate for the American Cancer Society but raises funds for its lifesaving mission. Since its inception in 2018, Shuck Cancer donors have raised $542,800 for our Patient Transportation Grant Program benefiting cancer patients receiving treatment at area health systems, and helping to equalize cancer outcomes in our community. Having cancer is hard. Getting to treatment shouldn’t be.” – acsevents.org

Thursday, November 17, 2022

Mandeville Wharf Crossing at Crescent Park 2300 N. Peters, New Orleans *Due to electrical issues, the elevator at Crescent Park will not be operating. We will have (2) golf carts transferring guests who need extra assistance in and out of the park.*

Time Patron Party: 6:00pm – 7:00pm General Admission: 7:00pm – 10:00pm

Phone Number 1-800-227-2345

Dress Code Winter Chic – This is an outside event next to the Mississippi River. Be sure to dress appropriately.

WGNO is a proud sponsor of this event.

