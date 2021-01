NEW ORLEANS — The City of New Orleans announced today that the COVID-19 Meal Assistance Program will continue to run through January 2021. Funding from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has been approved through at least January 30th, bringing the program into its seventh month.

This first-of-its-kind program serves New Orleans residents impacted by COVID-19, including seniors, high-risk health individuals, residents who are COVID positive or are quarantining due to potential exposure, homeless residents, and children under 18. The meal program delivers twice-daily, restaurant-made meals to New Orleanians in need. Currently, there are over 11,100 residents enrolled in the program receiving free daily meals and there is plenty of capacity for new participants.