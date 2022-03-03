NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The Trombone Shorty Foundation, in partnership with the Tip-it Foundation and Gia Maione Prima Foundation announced Shorty Fest 2022 Presented by Acura will take place on Monday, May 2.

We are so excited to bring Shorty Fest back to Tipitina’s this Jazz Fest, it is such a special evening for us as band to share the stage with our friendsand support a fantastic cause. Robert Mercurio from Galactic and Tipitina’s

Headlined by Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue, this year’s musical lineup features performances by Galactic feat. Anjelika “Jelly” Joseph, Dumpstaphunk, Dirty Dozen Brass Band, and students from the Trombone Shorty Academy.

Tickets can be purchased here.

GA Tickets: $100

VIP Tickets: $300 (Includes second-floor indoor access at Tipitina’s with open bar and VIP viewing access on the second floor during the event).

In addition to the indoor celebration, Shorty Fest is expanding its festivities with a free outdoor

block party featuring performances by local brass bands, high school marching bands, and Mardi Gras Indians.

Shorty Fest 2022 Presented by Acura also will feature a silent auction on the neutral ground

with food trucks and more.

For additional information on Shorty Fest 2022 and the Trombone Shorty Foundation, please visit

www.tipitinas.com and www.tromboneshortyfoundation.org.